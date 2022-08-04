Why appoint new ministers when Ghanaians urge you to downsize? – Sammy Gyamfi ‘tackles’ Akufo-Addo

General News of Thursday, 4 August 2022

Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has taken a dig at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over his recent nomination of a substantive minister for the Gender, Children and Social Protection Ministry.



According to him, the act by the president is a demonstration of an uncaring attitude towards the plight of Ghanaians who are reeling under economic pressure.



Addressing a press conference on August 3, 2022, Sammy Gyamfi bemoaned the fact that citizens are bearing the brunt of economic hardship as a result of bad leadership in managing the affairs of the country.



He opined that the Economic Management Team which is chaired by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is to be blamed for the sufferings of Ghanaians.



“Almost everybody is feeling the brunt of the current economic hardship driven mainly by food inflation, high fuel prices, callous taxes among others. It goes without saying that parents and households are suffering, public sector workers are suffering, teachers are suffering and teacher trainees are suffering. Nurses are suffering and nursing trainees are suffering.



“Lecturers are suffering and students are suffering. Market women are suffering and drivers are suffering. NABCO trainees whose fate is unknown are suffering. Police officers are suffering. Even you journalists are suffering and all Ghanaians are suffering- all because of the bad leadership of the Bawumia-led Economic Management Team,” Sammy Gyamfi said.



“Most Ghanaians are now aware that President Akufo Addo doesn't care about the hardships we are reeling under. Otherwise why would he continue to appoint new Ministers when Ghanaians are urging him to downsize his government?” he further quizzed.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recently nominated the Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, and Member of Parliament (MP) for Walewale, Lariba Zuweira Abudu as Minister-designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection together with MP for Kwabre East, Francisca Oteng Mensah as Deputy Minister-designate.



This follows the revocation of Sarah Adwoa Safo’s appointment as the substantive minister following her long absence.



The nomination of the two is subject to Parliamentary approval.



