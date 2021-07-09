Why an NPP vehicle was used to transport Kaaka's body back to Ejura - MCE explains

General News of Friday, 9 July 2021

The late Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed was a strong member of the New patriotic Party, NPP, and it is for that reason that his corpse was conveyed in the vehicle of the party from Kumasi to Ejura, the MCE for Ejura-Sekyeredumase has told the Commission of Injury investigating the violence in the town.



Mohammed Salisu Bamba who made his appearance before the Commission on Day Two of hearing stated that the late Kaaka was someone who was always seen around during their party activities and there was no way they could have been involved in his killing.



"Anyone who knows Ejura well and our environment, my house is a place that whenever any political head is coming to Ejura, or any time that there's any national activity, the media who came to Ejura can attest to that fact, my house is always full with a lot of people, and the two gentlemen are our party members and they are our polling station executives.



"And as the chief executive and the parliamentary candidate, definitely, I'll have relationships with all my party people on the ground," he explained while answering a question.



As a follow-up, one of the committee members asked him if Ibrahim Kaaka was a member of the New Patriotic Party.



He answered in the affirmative, explaining even to what extent Kaaka participated in party activities.



"Yes, he's a member of NPP. I wouldn't be able to say whether he had a party card or not but he was a strong member who'd always come around whenever there is anything, just like the other two suspects that were shot.



"In fact, when he passed on on the 28th, it was the party vehicle that was dispatched to Komfo Anokye to go and bring his body to Ejura. He's our member, and a very strong member but I wouldn't be able to say whether he had a card or whether he didn't have a card," he told the Commission.



The Ministry of Interior set up the Commission of Inquiry to probe the circumstances leading to the shooting of two persons during a protest at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.



Members of the Commission include George Kingsley Koomson, Justice of the Court of Appeal as Chairman, Security Expert, Dr. Vladimir Antwi Danso and Juliet Amoah, Executive Director of Penplusbyte, a civil society organization.



A principal state attorney, Marie Louis Simmons, serves as the secretary.



