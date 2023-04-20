Why an Ablakwa photo on Bawumia’s Facebook page is gaining traction

General News of Thursday, 20 April 2023

One of over a dozen photos shared on the Facebook page of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia on April 16, 2023 has attracted heavy engagement in terms of reactions and engagements by way of comments.



The photo was part of an album shared by Bawumia relative to his two-day engagement at Harvard University between 15 and 16 April.



Bawumia spoke at the African Development Conference at the Harvard Law School in the presence of members of faculty, students and other members of the public.



The very photo that has gained traction is of North Tongu Member of Parliament Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who was also in attendance along with the former running mate of John Dramani Mahama for the 2020 elections, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang.



The professor was also in town to deliver a lecture at the university and herself and Ablakwa sat through Bawumia’s engagement.



Ablakwa all suited spots a smirk looking attentively at something whereas Prof Opoku-Agyemang is adjusting some material she is holding without looking at the camera.



The reactions have largely been people targeting potshots at Ablakwa who is known to be an ardent critic of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government and especially of Bawumia in his capacity as head of the Economic Management Team.



Whiles most commenters are surmising that he is taking important notes and knowledge from Bawumia, others are celebrating Bawumia for his general strides as a leader. A few in between mount defense for Ablakwa but a shot down.



