Why? Why?  Why? – Defeated NDC Chairman Aspirant wails in frustration

Politics of Monday, 14 November 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The contest for executive positions in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Northern Region was characterized by drama as a twice-defeated Regional Chairman Aspirant was captured in a video screaming out of frustration.



Godfred Apasinaba Sulemana Wumbei, who for the second time came close but lost to one Ali Adolf John with less than 20 votes, was heard shouting and asking, “why why why”.



According to him, he had won the polls, but there had been machinations in collusion with officials of the Electoral Commission to deny him victory.



“I have won the elections, but some people want to deny me the victory”, he shouted as he spoke to pressmen.



But the Electoral Commission maintained that he polled 236 votes coming second to Ali Adolf John, who had 347 votes.



Alhaji Umar Farouk Isshaq had nine votes, whereas Alhaji Hassan Rufai Vellim, who was tipped to win the race, garnered only 93 votes.



Meanwhile, police who were deployed to the venue clashed with party hoodlums who tried disrupting the process after it emerged that their candidate had lost the polls.



Videos available to MyNewsGh.com saw armed police slugging it out with the party thugs who tried snatching the ballot papers as they were sorted and put on the table by officials of the Electoral Commission for counting.







Weeks earlier, a former Director General of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Professor Abdulai Baba Salifu, withdrew from contesting as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Northern Regional Chairman.



It is unclear what triggered his decision to step down on his bid days after the party’s vetting of prospective Regional aspirants for the position that promises to be competitive.



His withdrawal reduced the number of aspirants seeking to succeed the late Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila, who died barely a month ago, to 4.







