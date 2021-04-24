Why Ursula’s husband has hired only Filipino staff for his eye clinic – Kennedy Agyapong

General News of Saturday, 24 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ekuful Eye Center in East Legon has a majority of Filipino staff despite the facility belonging to a Ghanaian optician, Samuel Owusu Ekuful.



The reason for majority Filipino staff was revealed on Friday evening on Net2 TV’s talk programme, The Attitude Show, which had Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, as main guest.



The MP bemoaned the attitude of some Ghanaians towards work and slammed how the get rich quick attitude was gravely impacting hard work and dedication to duty.



On the subject of the Ekuful Eye Center, which the MP said he had visited and gotten fantastic customer service, he said: “It belongs to husband of Hon Ursula Owusu. It is not only about the equipment but the man’s mindset and the way he is doing the tests is superb. You’d always love to return.



“But I can share one thing that he said that disappointed me. It is still about attitude, he said; Honourable, I am doing this job with Filipinos because Ghanaians will just destroy it.



Ken continued: “It is sad. A beautiful place where you’d be proud to see Ghanaians helping this man to succeed, but he has to use Filipinos. Why? If he doesn’t do that, his work will collapse. So fellow Ghanaians, let us change our orientation,” he charged.



Mr Ekuful happens to be husband of Ablekuma West lawmaker Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, who this week shared the Eye Center and its services on her Facebook wall.



Doing so, triggered a response from former Kunbungu lawmaker Ras Mubarak, who asked if Ursula had gotten permission from the speaker to engage in private business but she responded that she had not contravened any laws by using her personal social media platform to promote a Ghanaian business.