Why Speaker Asiamah begged Muntaka over absence of Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Afenyo-Markin

General News of Sunday, 20 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Member of Parliament for Fomena, Andrew Amoako Asiamah late last week had to beg the Minority in Parliament to be patient with the absence of the Majority and his deputy from the House.



The Minority through their Chief Whip, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka raised concerns on Friday, February 18, 2022, about the consistent absence of the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and his deputy, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin from the House to present business statements.



In bemoaning the situation, Muntaka who is also a member of the Business Committee that the Majority Leader heads asked to read the business statement - i.e. agenda for the coming week - on behalf of the Majority Leader.



"Look at the Majority side, how many people are there? And when they come they still want to be varying the business and be doing things at will, time and convenience,” he said.



The presiding Speaker observed that at the time of the submission, the senior most member of the Majority Leadership present was the Minority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh.



He added that per the Standing Orders, Annoh-Dompreh was not part of government thus he was not empowered to address some issues regarding the business statement or to present it on behalf of the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.



“Under the circumstances, I would want to plead with you to exercise some patience… At the appropriate time I know if the Majority Leader himself doesn’t come, the deputy will come so that he can come and take the business statement.



"[If you take the statement] The follow-up questions may not be answered perfectly because you do not know how the government is working,” he pleaded.



Eventually, deputy Majority Leader Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin arrived to present the business statement.