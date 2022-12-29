Why Sammi Awuku has ditched popular nickname ‘boys abre’

General News of Thursday, 29 December 2022

When the New Patriotic Party was in opposition from 2009 to 2016, one of the stars who rose through the party's ranks is Sammi Awuku.



Between 2012 and 2016 where Ghanaians grappled with the hardship under the Mahama administration, Sammi Awuku rose to prominence with his ‘Girls Abre, Boys Abre’ slogan.



When he campaigned for the National Youth Organizer position of the NPP, Sammi Awuku’s campaign was anchored on a phrase many people identified with it.



But a change in status and fortunes has perhaps resulted in a change in names. According to Sammi Awuku, he no longer responds to the tag ‘boy abre’ as the status of ‘boys’ has now improved.



During an introduction at the Glorious Word Power Ministries on Sunday, December 25, 2022, Sammi Awuku disclosed that things have improved and that ‘boys are now managing’.



“You all know me, formerly I was called boys abr3 but now boys are managing. I’m part of the Vice President’s entourage”, he told the congregation.



Sammi Awuku also made a donation on behalf of Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to the church.



“Our father (Bawumia) recognizes that today is Christmas Day so his seed offering will go to this church. Vice President has an offering of GHC50,000 for the church. His love and Christmas and seed offering is that amount.



“The Vice President also recognizes that some of the conversations cannot be held in public so he would like to have a brief meeting with them after the church. He also has a reward for pastors in the church,” he said.



