Why Owusu Bempah has stopped praying for Akufo-Addo

Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah, the Leader and Founder of Glorious Word and Power Ministries International, has said he has stopped praying for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the man he spiritually backed in opposition until he ascended unto the highest office of the Presidency in 2016.



According to him, he used to be close to the president, but today, there has been a gap between them.



He said he has stopped praying for a president, and never will he pray for any regime that emerges on the political scene going forward.



Speaking on Accra-based Okay FM, the man of God advised that the president should, as a matter of urgency, gather some men of God to intercede on his behalf because what is happening in the country is not normal.



"This is not to disrespect the president, but I have stopped praying for the president like I used to do. I (used) pray for the president and that God should protect him and make sure that his tenure is successful; to pray for the president like I used to do some time ago, I have stopped doing that," Rev Owusu Bempah said.



"Like Saul, Samuel and David in the Holy Bible as instances, Nana Addo has turned away from God. He is no longer the man ruling the country because he has become disobedient like Saul in the Bible," Owusu Bempah added.



He noted that no political party - whether NDC or NPP - can be able to make it without spiritual backing.



"If you claim to be of God, then let the people of God back you with prayers; if you claim to believe in other gods, then let your magicians intercede for you like King Pharaoh because, without power, you can never succeed in life," he stressed.



When asked what has brought about the 'bad' blood between him and the president to the extent that he has stopped interceding for him, he explained that, as a man of God, he is willing and ready to intercede for anybody who approaches him for spiritual help and direction but "when I see that after praying for you, you do not have any belief in the prayer, I will just withdraw and stay within my lane.



"I am human, and if after fighting to do whatever that you want, you decide not to mind and appreciate whatever I have done for you, therefore, you keep disregarding me, [I won't mind you again].



"It is very painful to go all out and help someone to achieve some status in life, and later the person behaves like you have been rejected; it makes you feel that you have fought and done all that you needed to do in vain. I am not saying if I do something bad, nobody should confront me or the law so be twisted to favour me, no, but at least the person should be able to remember whatever I have done for him; the person should remember that if not for this individual, I would not have achieved such status.



"I do not want the glory or recognition for myself, no. When President Akufo-Addo mentioned my name during his victory speech, I took that recognition for the Lord; what I mean is that when you start with God, you need to finish with him. The battle is the Lords should be the altar and finisher of your faith...," Rev Owusu Bempah explained further.



The man of God has indicated that going forward, he has decided to be silent this time around and not openly disclose the person God has chosen to lead the country.



"I will prefer to speak discreetly with the person concerned and direct them as to whatever they will have to do to seek the face of God to enable them to win the elections.



"I know whoever will win the 2024 general elections, but I will not make it public; when the time comes, I will personally go to the person and tell that person to prepare to lead the country as God has anointed him already," Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah said.











