Why Ofori-Atta was made caretaker Trade Minister - Akufo-Addo's lawyer explains

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on January 9, 2023 asked Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to serve as the caretaker Minister of Trade and Industry.



The development came after the President accepted the resignation of Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen after reports emerged he tendered his resignation on Thursday 5, 2023.



For some people on social media platforms, the choice of Ofori-Atta as caretaker was problematic to the extent that he already had his hands full with the Finance Ministry.



Another school of thought asked why one of Alan's deputies could not be handed an acting role till the vacancy is filled.



One such persons was a former Trade Minister and aide to John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari who tweeted: "I served as a Deputy Minister and yes as a Deputy, the President has to nominate you,vet you and confirm you to serve as Minister, my point is that a deputy minister should be able to act in the absence of a Minister, the jury is still out on the matter! Lets hear your views…



Responding to her tweet, Kow Essuman, who is a lawyer for president Akufo-Addo offered some reasons why a deputy could not replaced a resigned substantive minister.



"As Deputy Minister, you were nominated by the President, vetted and approved by Parliament and swore the Deputy Minister’s oath before the President. You were appointed pursuant to art. 79 to assist your Minister, who participated in Cabinet meetings.



"In your Minister’s absence from Cabinet, his/her colleague Cabinet Minister held his/her brief and provided reports and briefings to Cabinet and not the Deputy Minister," Essuman explained.





Although there are no clear reasons for Alan Kyerematen's resignation, it is believed that he did so on the basis of contesting in the flagbearership race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2024 general elections.In a statement issued by the Presidency on January 6, 2023 noted that Alan Kyerematen personally informed the President of his decision to resign from his position as Trade Minister.The statement added that Ken Ofori-Atta will assume the position as caretaker Minister of Trade and Industry until a substantive minister is appointed for the ministry.Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo thanked Alan Kyerematen for his services to government, and the country and wished him the very best in his future endeavors.