Why Nhyiaeso MP use ‘higgledy-piggledy, mumbo jumbo and abracadabra’ in Parliament

General News of Saturday, 11 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nhyiaeso MP has been explaining why he used his vocabs



He said those vocabs were to spice the parliamentary debate



He spoke on Joy News



Parliamentary debates sometimes get so heated that whenever an MP is on the floor and making a submission, he tries as much as possible to keep his ‘long’ submissions short by using vocabulary that will best explain their thoughts better.



On Thursday, December 9, 2021, the Nhyiaeso MP, whose 90-year-old mother has been crying because the Ghana Police Service arrested him for committing a traffic offence, made a long-winding statement while contributing to a debate on corruption in Parliament.



In his submission, Dr Stephen Amoah was heard using words such as “higgledy-piggledy, mumbo jumbo and abracadabra” to decry the disreputable effects of corruption on the country.



His comments have since gone viral on social media with some individuals not comprehending what exactly he wanted to express.



Explaining why those words came about in a Joy News interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr Amoah stated that, those vocabularies were to spice the debate on the floor of the House.



He said, those were vocabularies used in the right context which was trying to communicate to both sides of the House that, they should bury their argument on corruption and address the menace.



“I use those words; higgledy-piggledy, mumbo jumbo and abracadabra because they are all vocabularies and I think I use them in the right context. Sometimes you need to spice the debate. I was trying to say that we should bury this disorderliness, this debate, this argument, and confusion,” he explained.



“They just came, I didn’t decide. I was just flowing and it came and sometimes you need to spice up the debate. It’s not all the time that Parliament needs to be serious ... it’s like we are fighting. They were all happy and excited,” Dr Stephen Amoah noted.



Watch what Dr Stephen Amoah said in Parliament.



