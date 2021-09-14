Why NPP will spend not less than 12 years in opposition if it loses 2024 election

General News of Tuesday, 14 September 2021

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs has offered a detailed explanation of his earlier claims that the New Patriotic Party which he belongs to, could spend not less than twelve years in opposition if it doesn’t work towards retaining power in the 2024 election.



The Member of Parliament for Suame, got members of the governing party rattled when he told Oyerepa FM that he fears the worst for the party if a misfortune falls them in 2024.



Clarifying his statement in an interview with Neat FM, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said that with the new oil discoveries set to rake in funds for the country from 2024, whichever party leads will have enough to undertake projects and steer the country in a direction that will make it appealing to Ghanaians.



He also noted that the One-District-One-Factory initiative of the Akufo-Addo government will be making impact from 2024 and that will play to the advantage of the ruling government.



He thus urged members of the governing party to commit themselves to the ‘break the eight’ campaign and make sure they keep their place in 2024.



He exhorted them to work hard, unite and convince Ghanaians to give them another four years.



“If we want to break the eight we need to work hard and not just by word of mouth. If we don’t work together and rely on just mouth to break the eight and Mahama (perish the thought) wins, it will take us twelve years. This is because whoever will succeed Mahama will most likely spend eight years because God is giving Ghana a new beginning. God is giving Ghana chapter two in our national existence.



“We currently manage 125,000 barrels a day. The new discoveries in the next three or four years our daily production will rise to between 300,000 and 400,000 barrels a day. Nigeria produces 2million and their population is about four times that of Ghana. The Nigerian economy thrives on oil production. If we get 500,000 what can we not do with it. The IDIF factories will start booming and they come to inherit it. In the next eight to twelve years things will change and they will get the credit,” he said.



He however declined to comment on who should lead the party in 2024. He deflected that responsibility to the party’s delegates who he believes will make the right choice.