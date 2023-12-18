Why NPP will choose CPP over NDC – Nana Akomea explains

Politics of Monday, 18 December 2023

Nana Akomea, the managing director of the State Transport Corporation (STC) has asserted that if the New Patriotic Party (NPP), given the option to choose between the Convention People's Party (CPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the NPP would opt for the CPP.



Akomea who is a member of NPP, justified this preference by tracing the roots of both the NPP and the CPP back to the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC).



According to him, the UGCC served as the common ground from which both the NPP and the CPP emerged, making them political cousins.



Speaking on a panel discussion on Peace FM Kokrokoo on December 14, 2023, he stated, "For us, NPP, given a choice between CPP and NDC, we would choose CPP because NPP and CPP are from one party, the UP, and the CPP came from one party, that is UGCC, so we are cousins."



However, his assertion was disputed by Kwesi Pratt Jnr, the managing editor of the Insight newspaper who was also a panel member on the show, pointing out that by the time the United Party (UP), which birthed the NPP, was formed, the UGCC did not exist.



Pratt clarified, "By the time we formed UP, UGCC did not exist. Actually, UP tradition is more or less a breakaway faction from the CPP. Go back to the history."







