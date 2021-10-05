Why NPP wants to break the ‘eight’

General News of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• President Akufo-Addo has been explaining the popular NPP slogan 'breaking the eight'



• He said breaking the eight-year political cycle will ensure nsure sustained development



• Akufo-Addo spoke on Pure FM in Kumasi



The governing NPP has been using the slogan “Breaking the eight” as they prepare to elect a candidate ahead of the 2024 general elections.



The NPP believes that, it is important to break the eight-year political cycle in order to ensure a sustained developmental process.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo told Kumasi based Pure FM that, if an NPP government had continued after the eight-year term of former President Kufuor, there would have been some changes in the country.



President Akufo-Addo explained, “I always say, our situation in Ghana, if the NPP government had continued after President Kufuor, maybe Ghana would have realised the desired changes but we didn’t have the opportunity to continue.”



“We continued the eight-year cycle. Mills and Mahama came as far as I am concerned, we went backwards again and I have a fear that may happen again if we don’t win 2024 and that has given birth to the slogan break the eight,” he added.



Speaking on who succeeds him after his term in 2024, President Akufo-Addo stated that, he is ready to support anybody the party delegates elect as the NPP flagbearer.



To him, having favourites among the candidates vying for the position can cause disturbances in the party.



“My duty is to hold the balance, to make sure that there is a level playing field for all inside our party. The decision has to be the decision of the party, my thing is that whoever the party elects as the flagbearer for 2024, that person is who I will support and God willing if I have strength campaign for the person to become President.”



Some names that have emerged as persons interested in the President’s position include Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Alan Kyerematen, Trades and Industry Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto, Minister for Food and Agriculture, and Joe Ghartey.