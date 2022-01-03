Why NDC activists are chasing 'churchgoer' Bawumia over 'Mallam John' joke

General News of Monday, 3 January 2022
Bawumia attends New Year church services in Ashanti Region
He underlines the importance of religious tolerance and co-existence
NDC activists slam him for 'mocking' Mahama at Islamic programme
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has often shown a very jovial side in especially his political public swipes at former President John Dramani Mahama.
One such swipe took place months ago at an Islamic event organized by the Chief Imam with John Mahama in attendance.
During the event, Bawumia in making comments after Mahama remarked that having shown dexterity at knowing the tenets of Islam in his speech, John Mahama may as well revert to Islam, jokingly referring to him as 'Mallam John.'
It is this incident that has triggered a social media backlash by some NDC officials and activists who are hitting out at the Vice President after he also attended a series of New Year church services last Friday in the Ashanti region and made religious comments on the need for tolerance and peaceful coexistence.
An aide to John Mahama and former Deputy Minister, James Agyenim Boateng was among those that lambasted Bawumia via a tweet.
He posted the video of Bawumia 'mocking' Mahama and wrote: "A man who mocks another for attending an Islamic programme cannot be celebrated for attending Christian programmes. Neither can he be described as having an admirable sense of religious tolerance. Stop the hypocrisy!"
His comment comes on the back of a Facebook post by Imani Africa Vice President Kofi Bentil who celebrated Bawumia's grasp of religious coexistence with a string of church visits.
“Dr Bawumia proves everyday that religion should not divide us. Leaders who do everything to keep religious harmony must be cherished, this is a blessing Ghana must not take for granted,” Bentil said in his Facebook post.
