Why Mensa Otabil is trending after Ato Essien’s jail sentence

Pastor Mensa Otabil’s name gained traction after the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the defunct Capital Bank, William Ato Essien, was sentenced to jail for 15 years for stealing and mismanagement of company funds.



And as many are aware, Dr. Mensa Otabil was the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the now-collapsed Capital Bank.



William Ato Essien was dragged to court in 2018 and charged with stealing over GH¢90m from Capital Bank.



On Thursday, October 12, 2023, an Accra High Court handed down the sentence on Ato session after he failed to live up to his side of an agreement to pay up the monies he owed.



Following this calls from some social media users have been amplified for Dr. Mensa Otabil and other board members of the defunct Capital Bank to be picked up by the police for aiding Ato Essien in squandering company money.



Amidst the social media outcry, a number of netizens are sharing videos of Mensa Otabil talking about his role as a member of the Capital Bank board, as well as his thoughts about money.



Below are some tweets on Mensa Otabil





Ato Essien is jailed 15years yet this is the explanation Pastor Otabil (fmr. Board Chairman) of the collapsed bank gave to his congregation that kept them clapping. See explanation. Herh. The clapping! Ei pic.twitter.com/7PIhSciQY5 — Brooks????????????™ (@TheManBrooks) October 12, 2023

Banking is not that though - Otabil



No wonder Otabil squandered over GHS450M from Capital Bank as Board Chairman. pic.twitter.com/lcqkMhdCzk — Popo ???????????????? (@Popony_) October 13, 2023

Otabil should also be jailed

He treated the bank like an NGO#OccupyJulorbiHouse https://t.co/muLkCP1It5 — crept online (@sukuu_1) October 13, 2023

