Why Kumasi metropolis is recording high cases of Delta variant

There’s been an increase in the country’s case count on coronavirus in recent times. As Accra has been listed as one of the hotspots for the virus, Greater Kumasi too is ranked high in the Ashanti region.



Over 200 people have contracted the Delta strain of coronavirus in the Kumasi metropolis and 10 people have been reported dead from July 1 to July 13, 2021.



This was made known by the Kumasi Metropolitan Health Directorate in a press release dated Monday, July 19, and sighted by GhanaWeb.



The release noted that the gross disrespect for the COVID-19 safety protocols at social gatherings especially funerals and parties amounted to the increase in the region’s case count.



Also, the failure of Ghanaians to social distance at events has been cited as a contributing factor to this problem.



“From 1st July to 13th July 2021, health facilities within the metropolis have recorded over 200 infection cases with 10 mortalities occurring at different treatment centres within the metropolis. The upsurge of the new cases in the metropolis have mainly attributed to the general disregard for the COVID-19 safety protocols, funerals, parties, and other social distancing,” part of the statement read.



“The general public is therefore entreated to as a matter of urgency continue to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols, ie. Wearing of face mask in public places, washing of hands with soap under running water, avoiding handshaking, and social distancing. Accordingly, operators of lorry stations, transport, markets and other public and private entities are to ensure that these safety protocols are enforced within their jurisdictions,” it added.



The country has 382 active cases.



Below is the Regional breakdown from the highest to lowest



Greater Accra region – 54,115



Ashanti region – 16,889



Eastern Region - 4,559



Central Region - 3,552



Volta Region - 2,664



Northern Region - 1,661



