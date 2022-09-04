Why Kennedy Agyapong took popular Net 2 show off air

General News of Sunday, 4 September 2022

Kennedy Agyapong, the flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party and owner of Net 2 TV, has disclosed why he took the station’s flagship program ‘The Seat’ off the air.



Addressing supporters of the party in Kumasi, Kennedy Agyapong said he took the decision to scrap the program after the host, Kwaku Annan attacked Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



Kennedy Agyapong said despite the incident not happening on his television station, he found it repulsive that an employee of his will attacks another constant.



He said that incident was an affront to his principle that the race for the flagbearership of the party must be devoid of personal attacks.



The Member of Parliament for Assin Central stressed on the need for peace and unity to prevail in the party in order to keep their hopes of ‘breaking the 8’ alive.



“Those of you who watch Net2 would know we had a program that run on Mondays and Wednesdays. I have taken it off the air and I did that because the guy insulted Dr Bawumia. He didn’t do it on the platform, he did it on Youtube.



“I was in Kumasi when Nana Amankwa called me to be careful so I saw the video. After realizing what he did, I cautioned him that I don’t work that way and I scrapped the program. I want peace and unity in the party so I won't allow someone to use my station to insult an aspirant then later I will approach him or her. There are certain things you can’t do when working with me”, he said amid claps and cheers from the crowd.



Kennedy Agyapong has expressed his desire to contest the flagbearership position of the governing party as he believes he is well positioned to help the party extend its running of the country to 12 years.



His campaign will be anchored on Patriotism, Honesty and Discipline (PHD). Kennedy Agyapong believes that the PHD is the trump card for success in the 2024 elections.



He is due to battle Alan Kyerematen and Mahamudu Bawumia for the position.



