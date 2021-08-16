Why Kennedy Agyapong dropped out of US university

General News of Monday, 16 August 2021

Kennedy Agyapong, the Chief Executive Officer of Kencity Group of Companies says the lure of making more money was the reason behind his decision to abandon tertiary education at Fordham University in the United States of America.



Kennedy Agyapong says after being presented with employment opportunities and learning of his annual salary, he took a decision to drop out of the school and focus on creating businesses.



Making the disclosure on Net2 TV’s Attitude program, Kennedy Agyapong his wife was not impressed with the decision but he had to convince her that he was making a move that was going to guarantee success for their future.



Kennedy Agyapong says he faced stiff opposition from the management of the school who were impressed with his academic records and wanted him to continue.



“I stopped Fordham University in the third year. I just decided to stop because I felt I was losing money. I went to the university as a mature student. I was 33 when I decided to attend university.



"My Economic Professor introduced me to Solomon & Solomon. It made the company recruit me and they told me I would be paid $89,000 and after school pay me $120,000. There was one other guy who is dead who was went to AT&T who got $120,000. Even today my kids who went to Ivy League schools don’t make $120,000.



“When they said the $89,000 I asked madam if that’s I was going to earn. At the time I had $1,000,000 in the bank. They tried to convince me that I was doing well bla bla but I just told madam, I was done with school. They were so disappointed in losing me and were constantly calling my house to make me return but I felt the money was small and looking at the money I had in Ghana, I decided to return.



“Stella (his wife) was not happy but I promised her one day, I will employ PHD, Masters, First Degree holders to work for me and I have done exactly that. It is not only your level of education that will make you successful, it's how people perceive life and work hard," he narrated.



Kennedy Agyapong who was speaking on the topic ‘Honesty in the corporate world’ said that most Ghanaian businesses do not stand the test of time because the management and employees are dishonest to each other.



“If we are able to change our attitude and display honesty, businesses will grow and growing businesses will employ more hands but things are not going well now so if you have all the degrees in the world, 'ebe degrees you go chop?' It’s hard work, you have to work hard.



“Last week I had eleven of my kids with me and I was advising them that when you are young, I encourage you to educate yourself but when you finish college and want to succeed in life, it is not your degree,” Agyapong said.



