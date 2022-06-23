Why Ken Ofori-Atta insisted on wearing a face mask in parliament

General News of Thursday, 23 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ken Ofori-Atta appears before parliament



Ken Ofori-Atta suffers COVID-19 complication



Ghana COVID-19 cases surges



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has always been spotted wearing a face mask since he returned from abroad after he was absent for a long while due to COVID-19.



However, for the first time during his appearance on June 22, 2022, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin pleaded that the finance minister removed his mask so he could be heard clearly while he gave a breakdown of the COVID-19 expenditure.



But the finance minister insisted he would maintain his face mask because he struggled with COVID-19 complications for a while.



He said, “Mr Speaker as we all know I had a long Covid complications and by the grace of God we are doing very well now and so with your kind permission I would like to maintain the face mask and ensure my voice can be heard.”



Ken Ofori-Atta, the finance minister left Ghana for the US to seek further medical in 2021 after he had some medical complications after he contracted COVID in December 2020.



After his long absence, he returned to the country on March 20, 2021. Since then, the Minister has always been spotted with his face mask.



Meanwhile, Ghana is currently recording a surge in COVID-19 cases after the government eased mandatory protocols.



Figures from the Ghana Health Service' COVID-19 portal indicate that as of June 13, 2022, the country had 1,064 active cases and had administered a total of 16,396,820 vaccine doses.



Per the Ghana Health Service portal, 11 regions have active cases, namely; the Volta, Oti, Greater Accra, Eastern, Central, Ashanti, Bono East, Western, Brong Ahafo, Upper West and Upper East regions.



The Ghana Health Service has also called on Ghanaians to wear their face masks and adhere to the safety precautions to avoid spread and contraction of COVID-19.



NYA/BOG



