Why KNUST lecturer is being held by the police over wife’s kidnap

General News of Saturday, 13 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• A KNUST lecturer has been remanded over the alleged disappearance of his wife



• Rhodaline Amoah-Darko, a staff of Lands Commission was reported missing



• The lecturer is to reappear before the court on November 26, 2021



The Asokwa District Court in Kumasi, on Friday, November 12, remanded a lecturer of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) into police custody over his alleged involvement in the disappearance of his wife.



Dr Wilberforce Aggrey has provisionally been charged with kidnapping by police prosecutors, contrary to Section 89 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).



His wife, Rhodaline Amoah-Darko, an employee of the Lands Commission was reported missing on August 30, 2021. Investigations, however, led to the arrest of her husband, who is also a lecturer on October 6, 2021.



According to the investigations by the police led by Chief Inspector Benjamin Moore Ankrah, Dr Aggrey, while in the dock admitted that he used his wife’s phone to send messages to some family members, friends and himself on the day his wife was allegedly kidnapped.



The KNUST lecturer told the police that he was forced to send those messages to his phone and family members of his wife by someone called ‘Rukie’, who had threatened to harm his family.



Due to Rukie’s threat, the accused disclosed that he had to take his wife away to a place closer to Volta Lake to ensure she is safe.



Dr Wiberforce Aggrey, had complained to the Police on September 2, 2021, that his wife had been kidnapped from his home on the Okodie Road, KNUST.



Police then began investigations that later revealed that the messages that were sent from Rhodaline’s phone to some family members and friends, including her husband, were sent from a range close to the KNUST campus, closer to the house of the accused person (the husband).



As a result of this, Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey was arrested on 6th October 2021 to assist with investigations.



The police say, Dr Aggrey in his caution statement, admitted to sending those messages through his wife’s phone.



The accused person, however, says he does not know the whereabouts of the victim’s phone.



He has also not been able to disclose the location of his wife to the police.



He is to reappear before the court on November 26, 2021.



