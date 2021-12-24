Why KATH risks shutdown

General News of Friday, 24 December 2021

Public urged to observe COVID-19 protocols



COVID-19 cases surge at KATH



Almost all doctors at the KATH emergency unit test positive for COVID-19, Prof Baffuor



The Medical Director of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Professor Baffuor Kofi Opoku, has said the hospital risks being shut down due to the surge in COVID-19 cases among medical professionals.



According to him, almost all the doctor and nurses in the Accident and Emergency Unit of the hospital have tested positive for the virus.



Speaking to 3news he said “In November, for about three weeks we didn’t have any patient on admission but we have started getting patients coming on admissions.



“The worse of it all is that this surge is seriously affecting the staff of Komfo Anokye. I know that the policy is that once a staff tested positive, a doctor, a nurse or any other staff tests positive, the policy is that that person should stay away for two weeks.



“If you come to the emergency now, virtually all the doctors have tested positive and they are not coming to work. So the reality is that it is affecting seriously the rendering of service in the hospital.”



He said should the spread of the virus persists, the hospital will be forced to shut down as nurses and doctors who contract the virus will have to stay away for two weeks.



“If we don’t take care and more than half of the staff of the hospital gets affected and are going to stay away for two weeks, then it means we have to close down the hospital which we don’t want to.



“The public should help us by observing the protocols of wearing the masks all the time.”