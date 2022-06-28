Why I shunned my journalism degree to become a nurse - UK-based Ghanaian woman

Diasporia News of Tuesday, 28 June 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

UK-based Ghanaian Nora Nyamesa-Drewry has revealed that she quit journalism and traveled to the UK after school because the demand for sex from employers became excessive.



Speaking on Daily Hustle Worldwide, Nora told host DJ Nyaami that pursuing journalism in Ghana is not an easy task, and often she advises people against going into that field of work.



“Because instead of the employers to give you a chance to be groomed, they don’t. But they will ask you to meet them at odd places, and such things discourage you.



It is tough to get a job as a journalist in Ghana. You try a new radio station, and a security guard will pretend as the manager and woo you. The employers who give you a chance will not pay you either,” she said.



Eventually, the journalist turned nurse mentioned that she would not advise any young Ghanaian to enter the field unless they are assured of a job after their education.



Nora mentioned that she was discouraged from pursuing the career and took the chance to travel to the UK when her mother invited her.



“I did not want to pursue journalism in the UK because I lost interest in it completely due to the experiences I had in Ghana. I began college here and eventually got admission to the university to become a nurse,” she said on SVTV Africa.



Moreover, Nora indicated that she chose to study nursing because it is the fastest way to get a relatively good job in the UK as a migrant.