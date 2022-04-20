Why I 'rejected' Duffour to support Bawumia - Allotey Jacobs

General News of Wednesday, 20 April 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs’ public affection for the Nana Addo-led government is believed to have compelled his mother party (the NDC) to sever ties with him and a warning to never hold himself out as its spokesperson again.



Thus he christened himself, social commentator.



The punitive measure notwithstanding, it appears his affinity to the NPP, especially the Vice-President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, has not dampened in any way, as on several occasions, his comments are so in sync with government explanation of critical issues that it even turned heads.



Not too long ago, the made a shocking revelation of his intention to support the presidential bid of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



Allotey Jacobs to join NPP?



His intent has raised questions as to whether he will soon pick up a party card from the NPP’s headquarters.



But, Allotey Jacobs says he has no plans to ‘fully’ join the ‘Elephant party’.



“I’m not NPP and NPP members should never think I’d join the party. I belong to the CPP. I’m an Nkrumahist in NDC," he disclosed on Peace FM’s flagship morning show, Krokokoo.



Meeting with Dr Kwabena Duffour



However, the ‘Educated fisherman’ as affectionately called, has rejected overtures from former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffour to join his team for the 2024 elections.



Alluding to his meeting with Dr Kwabena Duffour on the prospect of him joining his team and the NDC, he bluntly expressed his disinterest.



Why?



According to him, his decision to join Bawumia campaign to ‘Break The 8’ for the NPP is unchangeable and ‘strategic’ – hence, the reason he turned down the proposal from Dr Kwabena Duffour



“Politics is business,” he said on PEACE FM’s morning show