Why I personally handed my son over to police for ‘murdering’ girlfriend – Mother speaks

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nana Dede Klottey, Suhum-Nifa Ankobiahemaa, has disclosed why she personally handed her son over to the police after he notified her of the death of his girlfriend at his hands.



In an interview after hearing of the case involving his son and the state at the Koforidua High Court (June 21), Nana Dede recounted how she convinced the son to return home and wait for her when she called her to inform her of the incident.



She stressed that Kwabena and the deceased, Abena, were lovers and were used to quarreling and patching up but that she was wondering how the events leading to her death happened.



“It has happened and I know he is in a relationship with the girl. When it happened, I was an event and he called me to inform me.



“But because I stand for peace, I asked him not to flee, I asked him to go home and I left Accra back to Koforidua, I personally handed him over to the police because I want peace.



“I am a mother and if it is done to me, I won’t be happy. Kwabena and Abena are lovers and they usually quarrel; anyone who attempts to intervene becomes a third person. I treat both of them as my kids,” she stressed.



She added that Abena often came to complain about her son’s conduct when they have disagreements: “But with what has happened, only God knows where and how this came about. May he have mercy on us. It has happened.



“She is someone’s daughter, she is a human being, that is why I handed my son over to the police. I cannot shield him. That is my case. I want the two families to be united so that we would find a resting place for Abena.”



Accra-based TV3 reported over the weekend that a 23-year-old lady had been killed by her boyfriend at Trom, a suburb of Koforidua in the Eastern Region.



The Eastern Regional Police Command confirmed the incident stating that the lifeless body of the lady was found in her rented apartment on the night of Saturday, June 17, 2023, after the suspect; her boyfriend, led them there.



The report added that some co-tenants of the deceased had said that they were surprised that such a crime had happened without them hearing any shouts for help from her room.



