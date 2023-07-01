Why I ordered arrest of serial caller over prayer for by-election – MP speaks

General News of Saturday, 1 July 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Odotobri Constituency Emmanuel Akwasi Gyamfi has explained why he ordered for the arrest of a serial caller over a prayer on live radio for a by-election in the area.



He indicates that the comment by the serial caller caused fear and panic in his life reason he ordered the police to apprehend him



40-year-old Mr Joseph Amoah known as Bashy was arrested by the Amansie Central Police Command after he prayed on live radio for a by-election in the Odotobri Constituency.



The lawmaker for Odotobri Constituency lodged an official complaint with the Amansie Central District Police Command to arrest Bashy over his by-election comment on Dompeace Radio in the constituency.



Hon. Emmanuel Akwasi Gyamfi explaining the rationale behind his action on Kumasi-based Angel Fm Breaking News Show hosted by Ali Baba Dankambary and monitored by MyNewsGh.com disclosed that “Bashy comment must be condemned because I think he is up to something that’s why I lodged an official complaint to the police for his arrest”



“Bashy supported my contender during the NPP parliamentary primaries in the constituency so for him to pray for a by-election, I don’t have to take that statement lightly. We shouldn’t pray for a by-election but rather we should wait for the 2024 general elections, then we decide who to lead our constituency. If I lose the 2024 general elections, I will gladly go home in peace, but calling for a by-election at this time is very dangerous”



According to him, he is determined to have the police conduct proper investigations to unearth the intent of the NPP activist for praying for a by-election.



“I want the police to conduct a proper investigation into this matter and find out from him why he made that statement against me. That Bashy guy organized a demonstration against me and they went to Jacobu cemetery to invoke curses on me so if this statement is coming from him, then I have to inform the police to invite him”, he stressed.