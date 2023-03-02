Why I am the change Ghana needs – Mahama

General News of Thursday, 2 March 2023

Former President John Dramani Mahama has passionately appealed to Ghanaians to make him their leader again by returning the NDC to power in the 2024 presidential elections.



Mahama, who was speaking at the launch of his campaign to become the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Thursday, said that he would be contesting to become the President of Ghana again because he is the leader the country needs at this moment.



He added that he is the steady hand Ghana needs to get out of the current economic hardship, and together with the citizenry, he will build the Ghana that every Ghanaian wants.



“For the 2024 election which I consider to be the most important and defining poll of our time, I have not taken this step lightly. It has been a product of months of prayer, broad consultation and sober reflection. I have searched my soul and paid close attention to your voices and to your daily struggles, and to our present national predicament.



“At this stage, Ghana demands experience, not experiments… Ghana does not need a try-me-too leader. Ghana demands togetherness and not divisiveness. Now is the time for bravery of heart and clarity of purpose.



“I’m ready and able to be the kind of president that Ghanaians are looking for. I’m not the kind of leader that derives pleasure or smiles at my country’s failings, even the failings of my political opponents. As far as I’m concerned, there is no vindication to be derived from the suffering of the Ghanaian people.



“I’m offering myself for public office at this time because I appreciate the enormity of the task ahead owing to the level of damage this government has done to our country. And I also know that such a mountainous task requires a steady, unifying, and experienced hand to build the “Ghana we want together”.



“And as I said, this is no time for experimentation. Ghana at this point does not need a try-me-too leader,” Mahama reiterated.







