Why Ghanaian student withdrew from his PhD programme

• Nelson Maxwell Acquah has been explaining why he withdrew from his PhD programme



• He denied allegations of his arrest by Interpol



• Acquah explained he withdrew from his programme following his election as a student leader



Nelson Maxwell Acquah, a Ghanaian PhD student, who is being denied travel back to the UK by a Ghanaian policeman, has explained why he withdrew from his PhD programme.



Nelson Maxwell Acquah has vehemently denied allegations that he has been arrested by Interpol at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.



Acquah told GhanaWeb’s Ekow Arthur-Aidoo that following his election as the students’ president of Stirling University, he had to withdraw from his PhD programme because the conditions attached to the position was that he had to withdraw from the programme and work for the student body for a year before continuing with his studies.



“I never knew that when you win, you have to take one year off your school in order to be the president,” he said.



Acquah explained, “when I won and started the presidency, they [Stirling University] wrote a letter to me that my funding had been suspended. I was in the school on a scholarship; so not knowing that, I couldn’t suspend one year out of the three years. So, I lost my sponsorship, then I resigned from the presidency to be able to chase the sponsorship.”



He indicated that, in the third month into his presidency, he resigned from being the president of the student union.



“I myself wrote a resignation in my third month and I left.”



When asked the reasons he stated in his letter, Nelson Maxwell Acquah said, “in the resignation letter, I wrote that, [I am resigning] to be able to fight for my funding so I am resigning.



The students’ union has a Chief Executive and he had everything with him, but he indicated: “they cannot put the issues I have tabled as the reason, therefore, they will only state for ‘personal reasons’”



