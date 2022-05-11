Why FDA is investigating Indomie Chicken Flavour noodles on the market

General News of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Kenya Food Authority begins investigations into Indomie Chicken flavour



Rwanda bans importation of Indomie chicken flavour



FDA intensifies surveillance on Ghanaian market



The Food and Drugs Authority, FDA, has begun sampling the chicken flavour of popular noodle brand Indomie amidst the product's recall in other African countries, including Kenya, and a ban on importation in Rwanda.



A statement from the regulatory agency indicated that it had taken notice of the recall in the other African countries on the suspected presence of high levels of aflatoxins and pesticides in the product.



It noted that Indomie Instant Chicken Noodles with "Ladha Ya Kuku" on the label was not a registered product in Ghana.



FDA explained in the statement that the only Chicken flavour noodle registered in Ghana was manufactured locally and occasionally sourced from Nigeria, whiles testing for aflatoxins and pesticide residues is given before market authorization.



It added that periodic post-marketing testing is also conducted.



Amidst the recall of the products, FDA said it has begun sampling some of the chicken noodle products on the Ghanaian market, whiles additionally urging the public to contact them with the unregistered products.



"In light of the recent recalls in other countries, the FDA has picked samples from the manufacturing facility in Ghana as well as different points of sale across regions nationwide for testing at the Centre for Laboratory Services and Research. Anybody in possession of the unregistered Indomie products should contact the FDA immediately.



"The FDA wishes to assure the public that its surveillance teams are monitoring the markets for any of these unregistered Indomie products and will not renege on its mandate to protect public health and safety," parts of the statement read.



