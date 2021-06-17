Why FDA closed down Shoprite's meat section at Accra Mall

General News of Thursday, 17 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The meat section of Shoprite has been closed down



• The reason is for selling imported frozen chicken



• FDA has also fined Shoprite for mislabeling their product



The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) on Tuesday, June 15, closed down the meat section of Shoprite at the Accra Mall.



According to the Deputy Chief Executive of the FDA, Akua Amartey, Shoprite was selling imported frozen chicken as locally produced chicken.



She furthered that the mislabeling of the chicken by Shoprite apart from deceiving its customers also has health implications on consumers.



Akua Amartey disclosed that the Food and Drugs Authority has fined Shoprite for engaging in such an act.



Akua Amartey in explaining the action taken by the FDA said, “It came to our attention that they actually label frozen chicken that they thaw as fresh chicken, and that is against the Public Health Act...Apart from it being deception, it also has some health implications, because we all know that you don't actually thaw a frozen product and then put it back into the freezer for it to freeze."



"The FDA has given an administrative fine to pay that is going to make it punitive for them not to repeat such an action,” Akua Amartey said.



Akua Amartey noted that the FDA will visit other branches of Shoprite to check on their goods to ensure the safety of customers.



