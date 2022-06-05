Why Empress Gifty was selected as 'See Something, Say Something' Ambassador – Hopeson Adorye

General News of Sunday, 5 June 2022

A Leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Hopeson Adorye has defended the appointment of personalities as Anti-Terrorism Ambassadors.



According to him, persons who have put themselves up for the job are doing so as citizens and not spectators and therefore do not take money for the role they are playing to ensure that Ghana becomes safe.



“The people who have put themselves up for this role are not taking monies for it. The day the programme was launched, my wife’s name was the 19th name mentioned. There are personalities like Kwame Sefa Kayi, Kwasi Pratt, Kwaku Baako, Nana Ama Mcbrown, Nana Aba Anamoah, Omanhene Kwabena Asante.



"They are over twenty and their role is that we looked out for people who are in the media and can reach out to a lot of people. Even people who are on social media and have a lot of followers and can reach out to people.



"It’s not only Empress Gifty, they are more than five people. I think they are over thirty but few of them have been active and are working. Kofi Kinaata has produced a song for the programme. We made them understand that it’s voluntary work and we told them to use their following to inform people,” he said in an interview on Accra-based U TV.



The government of Ghana came under criticism for appointing Gifty Adorye to an ambassadorial position in government’s “see something, say something” awareness campaign.



To many, Gifty Adorye (Empress Gifty) wasn’t fit for the ambassadorial position with regard to terrorism and therefore did not deserve it.



