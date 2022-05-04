You are here: HomeNews2022 05 04Article 1530017

Why E-Levy is trending at number 1

Conversation around the Electronic Transfer Levy otherwise known as E-Levy is currently dominating social media, particularly, Twitter.

This is in connection with the latest development around the controversial 1.5% levy imposed on electronic transfers by an act of parliament.

A seven-member Supreme Court panel on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, denied an injunction application filed by three members of parliament.

The injunction application followed a suit filed by three opposition MPs asking the court to declare the approval of the E-Levy by parliament as unconstitutional and set same aside.

Despite the applicant’s argument for an injunction, the court in its ruling said the state has a higher risk of suffering hardship if the GRA is stopped from collecting the levy and the substantive case by the applicants fail.

The court in line with the decision to reject the injunction application, ordered the GRA to keep accurate records of the levies that will be collected so as to ensure there will not be a disadvantaged party when the substantive matter is determined.

Following the court’s decision, the conversation around the E-levy has been rekindled with people taking to social media to express their views about the ruling.

