Why Dag Heward-Mills sent a message to two doctors right after the death of his son

General News of Sunday, 24 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

David Heward-Mills dies at age 31



Bishop Dag Heward-Mills comments again about the death of his son



Memorial service to be held in honour of David Heward-Mills in Houston, Texas



The Founder and Presiding Bishop of the United Denomination Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC), Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, has said that one of the first things he did when his son died was to send a message of gratitude to two doctors who really helped the family.



Speaking during the Sunday, April 24, 2022, service at his First Love Church in Accra and monitored by GhanaWeb, the popular evangelist said all he could remember within that moment was the need to say thanks to these two doctors.



“When my son died, I sent a message to some doctors – two of them, and I said… I told someone to tell them, Thank You, because they really helped him. I said, ‘Say thank you to them’ because that’s all I remember about them: they really helped him. You’ll always remember the people who helped,” he said.



He preached on the sermon, “Lord, I know you need someone.”



Dr. David Heward-Mills, the eldest child of Bishop Dag Heward-Mills’ death was announced a week ago.



In a statement from the Convener of the UD-OLGC, Bishop Emmanuel Louis Nterful, it said the son of the bishop died after a short illness.



“It is with deep regret and great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing away of David Heward-Mills, after a short illness. David was the first son of our Founder and Presiding Bishop,” the statement said in part.



This is the second time Bishop Dag has publicly commented on the death of his son.



The late David, 31, was a doctor working and living in the United States of America.



In the meantime, there will be a Celebration of Life event on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the Anagkazo Campus, Ghana; and a Memorial and Interment Service on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Houston, Texas, USA, for the late Dr. David Heward-Mills.



Follow the service here:



