Why Chief Imam donated towards National cathedral – Spokesperson speaks

General News of Saturday, 11 September 2021

• Spokesperson of the Chief Imam has explained why he donated to support Christians



• According to him, the move was symbolic



• He stated that it was part of efforts to encourage peace and solidarity



Spokesperson of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu has brought clarification as to why the Islamic leader made donations to support the Christian community.



According to him, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu’s actions form part of efforts to foster unity between religions in the country.



His donation of some GHC50,000 amount and a visit by the Chief Imam to the Christ the King Catholic Church during Easter in 2019 he further stated, was a symbolic move in the same direction.



Speaking to Citi FM, he said,



“The Chief Imam wants to emphasise that religious diversity is upheld in Islam. But it doesn’t stop at diversity. It goes further to establish a basis for dialogue and for authentic engagement across religious divides,” he explained.



On the church visit in 2019, he said,



“That same day that the Chief Imam entered the church, that was the day when Christians were bombed in Sri Lanka.”



“Because our people are not used to it here, that is why I described it as revolutionary,” Sheikh Shaibu added.



Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu’s comments come on the back of some criticism some sections of the public channelled towards the National Chief Imam in August this year.



Sheikh Shaributu made the donation when the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah and the President of the Ghana Bishops Conference, Archbishop Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle paid a courtesy call on him at his Fadama residence in Accra.



Following this, some members of the Muslim community criticized his actions.

Sheikh Shaibu however believes by the donations, “The Chief Imam has brought honour and dignity beyond what you can imagine to Muslims in this country. The Chief Imam [achieved this] by his way of doing things, especially how he accommodates Christians.”