Why Cape Coast Assemblymen rejected Ernest Arthur as MCE nominee

General News of Thursday, 30 September 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Assemblyman for Aboom-Master Sam electoral area of the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly, Hon. Frederick Johnson has posited why the President’s nominee wasn’t endorsed.



Earlier, members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Cape Coast Metropolis had made a passionate appeal to President Akufo-Addo not to re-nominate the sitting MCE.



Among other things, the group had accused the MCE nominee of poor performance, poor human relations and the use of abusive language affecting the NPP during the 2020 general elections.



Hon. Frederick Johnson has revealed that he strongly believes that the quest by the MCE nominee to become the Member of Parliament might have gone a long way to affect his endorsement.



“Honourable Ernest Arthur is one of the good MCE, I can’t say that he’s someone with a bad name and reputation,” he said.



He added “But what I realized was that he is the only MCE in Cape Coast to have contested to become a Member of Parliament between NPP and NDC.



“He is also the same person whose name was mentioned to continue serving as MCE so there was political influence a bit in his endorsement elections that’s why he lost,” he continued.



“In a way, both parties were not happy with his nomination besides he might have had issues or stepped on a lot of toes,” he told Amansan Krakye of Kastle FM in Cape Coast.



“During his internal party contest as well so all these might have contributed to him losing the elections held to endorse him,” he concluded.