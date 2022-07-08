Why Busia believed Nkrumah was leading Ghana towards fascism only about 2 years after independence

General News of Friday, 8 July 2022

Dr. Kofi Abrefa Busia was the leader of the opposition party in Ghana when the country gained independence.



While he confessed that the Kwame Nkrumah government was doing a lot to build up the lives of the citizenry and the country, he, however, had concerns about the style of leadership of the president.



Speaking in a December 1958 interview he granted from the Dorchester Hotel in London, Dr. Busia shared that he believed Kwame Nkrumah was leading Ghana on a path of dictatorship.



He also outlined some of the things he believed Nkrumah was doing that were putting fear in the people, concerns that he said had been compounded over many years.



“Many ways by threats, by intimidation, by imprisonment, by deportation, chiefs who do not spoil them are destooled, that is are deprived of their office, threats go out and civil servants known not to be supporting the government would not have their promotion – all kinds of insidious ways being used to let people see that it does not pay to belong to an opposition and that one gets everything they want by belonging to the governing party.



“I have no doubt it is and the tendency is to those who have observed it, have been obvious over the last six years,” he explained.



