Why Bawumia donated GH₵50,000 to Reverend Owusu Bempah's church

General News of Thursday, 29 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A GH₵50,000 donation made by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to the Glorious Word Power Ministries Church on Sunday, December 25, 2022, has generated conversations on social media with suggestions rife that the gesture by the vice president had ulterior motives.



Aspersions and insinuations have been cast by some social media users to the effect that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia visited the church and subsequently made the donation to influence the founder and leader of the church, Reverend Owusu Bempah.



Critics argue that the donation was made to turn Reverend Owusu Bempah’s heads into prophesying for the Dr Bawumia on 31st Night.



The purpose of the cash presentation has however been disclosed by the Director-General of the National Lottery Authority, Sammi Awuku.



Sammi Awuku who made the donation on behalf of the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia explained the purpose of the donation.



“Our father (Bawumia) recognizes that today is Christmas Day so his seed offering will go to this church. Vice President has an offering of GHC50,000 for the church. His love and Christmas and seed offering is that amount.



“The Vice President also recognizes that some of the conversations cannot be held in public so he would like to have a brief meeting with them after the church. He also has a reward for pastors in the church,” he said.



Among the persons who have implicitly stated that the gesture by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was to court the attention of Reverend Owusu Bempah, is a leading member of the NPP, Hopeson Adorye.



Hopeson in a Facebook message alluded that the vice president made the presentation to get Reverend Owusu Bempah to prophesy in his favor.



Hopeson Adorye, posted the picture with the caption “nobody can bribe a true man of God to prophesy in his favor. The champion prophet”.



