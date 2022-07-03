Why 3 deputies for a minister when Akufo-Addo has one vice? - Kwabena Agyapong laments

Politics of Sunday, 3 July 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP), Kwabena Adjei Agyapong, has raised concerns over the number of ministerial appointees made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Speaking in a one-on-one interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo, Mr. Kwabena Adjei Agyapong was alarmed about the numerous Deputies that a Minister has under the Akufo-Addo regime.



"I think a country like Ghana can even survive with twenty(20) ministries, a lot of the ministries that have been chopped up should be consolidated," he told Kwami Sefa Kayi.



"I think every Minister should have one deputy. The President has one deputy who is his Vice. Why should the Minister have three? . . . it is making the cost of running government too expensive," he added.



Although he didn't relate his statement to Ghana's decision to resort to the IMF, he, however was of a strong view that the size of the ministerial appointees is "making the cost of running government too expensive".



Ghana has formally requested the International Monetary Fund to support its economic program due to the challenges confronting the citizenry.



Although the assertion for the nation going to the IMF for support has been vehemently opposed, particularly when Nana Addo, in his campaign to become President of the Republic, vowed never to drag the country to the IMF, Ghana is now running back to the IMF.



It follows a telephone conversation between President Akufo-Addo and IMF Managing Director Kristalian Georgieva conveyed the nation's decision to apply for the support fund.



A statement issued in Accra on Friday 1st July, 2022 and signed by Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said "the engagement with the IMF will seek to provide a balance of payment support as part of a broader effort to quicken Ghana's build back in the face of challenges induced by the Covid-19 pandemic and recently, the Russia-Ukraine crises".



Ghana is a member of the IMF and recently received 1 billion dollars for its Covid-19 response program.



The government expects the IMF support to boost the funding sources needed to execute its economic program.



Listen to his submission below:



