Why 2022 GRAMMYs has been postponed

Music of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

64th GRAMMYs postponed



New date for 2022 GRAMMYs to be announced soon



Rocky Dawuni earns 2nd GRAMMYs nomination



A joint statement from the Recording Academy and its television partner, CBS, has announced the postponement of the 2022 GRAMMYs, citing the health and safety of persons as reasons for the decision.



As the world witnesses a spike in coronavirus figures, steps are being taken to ensure the situation does not escalate, hence the need to postpone the event although a new date was not announced.



The show was initially scheduled for January 31, 2022, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.



“After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show”, the statement issued on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 read.



It continued: “The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon.”



Nominees for the 64th GRAMMY Awards were released in November last year with Ghana’s Rocky Dawuni bagging his second, after a first in 2015.



Rocky Dawuni is in contention for the Best Global Music Album award with his Voice of BunBon, Vol. 1 album. Other nominees of the category are Angelique Kidjo, Daniel Ho & Friends, Wizkid, and Femi Kuti.