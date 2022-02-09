Whose idea was this? - Akufo-Addo’s appointee questions motivation behind E-Levy cake

General News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, has raised questions about an E-Levy cake which is making the rounds on social media.



Videos and photos from the birthday celebration of Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu have taken over many social media platforms.



The videos capture several dignitaries joining the Majority Leader as he marked his 65th birthday celebration.



As part of activities to mark the day, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was spotted clad in white, cutting a huge all-green, six-part cake that spelt out the words, E-LEVY very boldly.



Big names such the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, his wife, Samira Bawumia, the NPP Chairman for the Ashanti region, Chairman Wontumi, among other party bigwigs were in attendance at what seemed like a flamboyant climax of the celebration of the man who is also the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs.



Many have since reacted to the development and among these persons is Kofi Ofosu Nkansah who has questioned what the rationale for the cake was.



He also questioned why videos and photos from the event were circulated while seeking to understand what the ultimate aim was.



In a Facebook post, he wrote,



“So whose idea was this E-LEVY cake thing? And why did we have to share the pictures too? What is the Political advantage from it?”.



Meanwhile, as of the tenth sitting of the eighth parliament this year, the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) has still not been re-presented on the floor of parliament for the necessary processes to be made towards passing it.







The split sides on the levy have become even clearer now even as the Majority vows to move mountains to get the unpopular bill passed, while their colleagues on the other side of the House, backed by their equal numbers of Members of Parliament, have made it clear that they will lay down their lives to see this ‘obnoxious’ levy unsuccessful.



But it seems that the campaigns, the propaganda, and the publicities for the E-Levy have not only been maintained at the levels of debates in parliament, or in other areas avenues such as during media engagements.



