Whoever wins NPP Super Delegates vote will become presidential candidate – Annoh Dompreh

Politics of Friday, 25 August 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Majority Chief Whip and MP for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh Dompreh, says whoever receives the most votes in the upcoming special delegates conference will automatically become the flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He went on to say that the outcome of the special electoral college would undoubtedly have an impact on the eventual selection of the party’s flag bearer for the 2024 general elections.



He noted that from what he has personally gathered and what the delegates have said, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the preferred candidate.



He argued that although some have claimed that the number of delegates who will participate in the superdelegates conference is not huge, the outcome of the exercise will be reflected in the main presidential primary.



“The percentage you emerge with will send a signal to the delegates… I hear the argument that it is just a small number and they should wait because the reflection of what is going to happen is a reflection of what will happen at the November presidential primary, which will elect our presidential candidate.



The lawmaker said he speaks for the Eastern Region, and from what has occurred so far, some senior and seasoned members of the NPP, including Dan Botwe, Amoako Atta, OB Amoah, and other senior members, have declared for Vice President.



According to him, he is not as senior and seasoned as Dan Botwe and the rest in the region, and he has also declared his support for the Vice President.



“I am not a senior, but I am also important, and I have also come out to declare for the Vice President, and I am from the Eastern Region.”