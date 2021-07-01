Whoever killed Kaaka deserves to be punished - Ghanaians demand

General News of Thursday, 1 July 2021

Source: Collins Owusu, Contributor

On Monday June 28, 2021 Ibrahim Mohammed alias Macho Kaaka, a resident of Ejura died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital three days after he was attacked by some unidentified persons.



The death of Kaaka who was a social activist has been widely condemned by several Ghannaians including the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



However speaking to some Ghanaians at the Kaneshie Market following the death of Kaaka, they expressed a myriad of opinions on the death.



According to some of the people who spoke to Oman Channel, the attack on Kaaka and other activists in the country holds the potential to cause fear and panic amongst the citizenry and thus urged the security services to take urgent measures to stop the trend.



"This is going to lead to fear. People would not want to speak up on issues any longer. The essence of voicing out is to ask for the betterment of the nation but if that is going to put people in danger then nobody will be willing to speak up anymore," a driver stated.



"Now it's only those who are willing to die that will voice out and that is going to allow falsehood to thrive, others are also going to look on unconcerned even when they see people being robbed. I think that is how we are going to live now," another said



According to some others who shared their views on the matter, it is important that the perpetrators behind such dastardly acts are made to face in equal measure the consequences of the actions in other to deter others from doing same.



"If someone commits murder that person must also die. The country has looked on for far too long for people to commit murder without punishment and that is why it keeps on happening. So if we want the murders to stop once we establish that someone has killed, that person must also be killed. Even the bible tells us to do unto others what we want others to do unto us. Therefore if someone brings death on his neighbor that person must also die," another driver demanded.



Kaaka's death has been interpreted by some Ghanaians to be politically motivated owing to his social activism and his alleged affiliation to the Fix The Country campaign.



Speaking on such allegations a man who also shared his views said "if people are being attacked for criticizing the government it means people in government support such attacks because they don't want the government to be unpopular. I am an NPP member but I am not entirely happy about some happening in the country. The government should rather focus on making the country better instead attacking people who complain about the governments failures. Who else will speak about it if not citizens and now that he is dead who do you expect to take care of his children?"



Watch some Ghanaians express their opinions on the death of Kaaka Macho below:







