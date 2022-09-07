Who travelled with the presidential jet to France on August 30? – Ablakwa asks

General News of Wednesday, 7 September 2022

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has alleged that Ghana’s presidential jet was used for a long-haul trip to Europe after government officials said the jet could not be used for such a distance.



In a tweet shared by the MP, he stated that just a few days after the presidential jet left for France and is still there, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is also going to the same country via a commercial flight using taxpayers’ money.



He added that the government must explain to Ghanaians how all of sudden the jet can now travel long distances and also tell the citizenry about the person who used the jet to travel to France.



“I can disclose with absolute certainty and without fear of contradiction that a few days before President Akufo Addo's current travel to The Netherlands and France, Ghana's Presidential Jet - the Falcon 900EX was on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 flown non-stop to France for a flight time of 6hours and 24 minutes from Accra.



“Ghana's Presidential Jet is still in France as at today the 7th of September, 2022 since landing at the Paris Le Bourget International Airport at 3:20 pm on August 30, 2022. Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo left Accra on the night of September 3, 2022, aboard KLM after delaying the commercial flight.



“Who used the Presidential Jet to France and what is the purpose of the trip?” parts of the tweet the MP shared read.



Speaking to the media on Monday, September 27, at the Jubilee House, the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, hinted: "Government is already in the process of acquiring a bigger jet for use.



"The Minister of Defence has made it clear that the government has decided to buy a bigger jet to save us from all these troubles. I wouldn't want to go into details. I am sure when the Minister of Defence has the opportunity, he will do that."



Who used Ghana’s Presidential Jet to France ahead of Prez Akufo-Addo’s travel to The Netherlands & France?



