'Who the hell is Jean Mensa to say we will not use indelible ink in 2024 elections?' - Edudzi Tameklo

The Head of Legal Affairs for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, has strongly criticised Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), for unilaterally deciding to exclude the use of indelible ink in the 2024 general elections.



According to him, the EC chairperson has no authority to make such a proposal for the 2024 general elections.



The controversy arose after the EC presented a Constitutional Instrument (CI) to parliament for the upcoming elections, explicitly stating the omission of indelible ink, a move vehemently opposed by the NDC.



In an interview on Metro TV, Tameklo questioned the authority of Jean Mensa to make such a decision, given the parliamentary approval process the CI underwent.



“The Constitutional Instrument (CI) went through parliamentary proceedings, and consistent with Article 11(7) of the 1992 constitution, it has become law. Now, who the hell is Jean Mensa that she can by a stroke of pen, administratively say that this election we will not use indelible ink.



“So, she has no respect for parliament who even considers this instrument? What does she think she is?” he questioned.



Tameklo elaborated on the historical involvement of political parties in the CI formulation process, highlighting the sudden deviation from this practice by Jean Mensa.



“The EC had always relied on the input of political parties and so, there was a sub committee at IPAC responsible for putting together these Constitutional Instruments (CI). The NDC rep on that committee has always been our first general secretary, Hudu Yahaya. The NPP usually changes, its either OB Amoah or Dan Botwe. At the time, the CPP used Kwabena Boniface on that committee. Then they will get a lawyer from the Attorney General’s Department to assist in putting the CI together. Jean Mensa in 2020 decided that she will do this instrument by herself without the input of the political parties, granted for whatever it's worth



“You went through parliament, now it has become law under Article 11(7).This means that to even abort the CI, you need two thirds of parliament,” he added.



