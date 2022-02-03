'Who says Akufo-Addo is not a lawyer?' - Kweku Baako tenders evidence to 'ignoramuses'

General News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kweku Baako defends Akufo-Addo's lawyer credentials



Recalls how SC judge Justice Kpegah failed years ago to accuse the President



Baako wants to cure a resurrection of the long dismissed allegation



Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, the Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, has moved to quash a resurging allegation about the professional competence of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Baako, a known supporter of the president, produced a document to prove that Akufo-Addo had studied and qualified as a lawyer contrary to a discredited allegation that he was not a lawyer and was impersonating someone else.



In a post on his Facebook timeline on February 2, 2022; the veteran journalist wrote: “I thought the malicious crusade against Akufo-Addo's credentials as a LAWYER was dead and buried! Apparently, I was wrong! There are still some "Doubting Thomases" out there, who continue to believe in the pathetic trash peddled by a former Supreme Court Judge.”



According to him, the said judge, Justice Kpegah embarked on a futile character assassination against Akufo-Addo stating further that it ended with a decisive court ruling 13 years ago affirming the President’s competence as an officer of the court.



Baako’s post titled ‘WHO SAYS PRESIDENT AKUFO-ADDO IS NOT A LAWYER? (1)’ continued: “I have just encountered some of those who continue to believe in the infantile nonsense peddled by Justice Kpegah, Mrs. Rawlings and others in 2007 and 2008 on another platform (A friend's Facebook Wall).



“Akufo-Addo is certainly not a saint or a perfect person. None of us is! But he's neither a FAKE LAWYER nor an IMPOSTER relative to his legal credentials and achievements in Ghanaian judicial history. Only ignoramuses and political neophytes will doubt or challenge this assertion!” he stressed.



The document he attached to back his post, he stated was “one of the essential exhibits tendered in evidence in court by Akufo-Addo to exterminate Justice Kpegah's infantile crusade; a discredited crusade some people are desperately trying to resurrect in 2022!”



It was titled ‘The Honourable Society of the Middle Temple,’ and contained information about one William Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo detailing the day he was specially admitted of The Honourable Society of the Middle Temple, his Call to the Degree of the Utter Bar and his status in terms of duties.



