Who is this so-called man of integrity? – Kwaku Annan confronts Ken Agyapong

Justice Kwaku Annan, a one-time host of ‘The Seat Show’ on Net2 TV has called into question the integrity of his former employer, Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central.



He is particularly concerned about the MP’s decision to shield some churches from an investigation that he had commissioned.



Annan suggests that Kennedy Agyapong is shielding some churches whiles at every turn throwing his employee who worked on the project under the bus.



“The young men who work for you at Net2, you took them to the cleaners at Agyin-Asare’s church, meanwhile, you were part of the expose. I will ask again, who is this man of integrity so-called? Who is he, is he the man of integrity, which is which?



He narrated how he received a call from his CEO (wife of the MP), who called him to a meeting where she cautioned him against speaking against government and accusing him of attacking Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



“There and there, I saw that there is something more than what she is saying, but I played along. Then, I walked out. Kwaku, who am I? I took you as a father, a big brother; so you could have called me for us to thrash issues out… but you failed to do that,” he lamented.



He said the CEO and her husband kept acting against him behind the scene. He posed three questions he said were begging for answers.



"Was Kennedy Agyapong honest about that job or he wanted us to pick and choose who to hound? Which one? Part of it was political, that there was going to be elections and the management stood in the way and cancelled almost all the other investigations.



Why I took 'The Seat Show' off air - Ken Agyapong



The flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party and owner of Net 2 TV, weeks bak disclosed why he took the station’s flagship program ‘The Seat’ off the air.



Addressing supporters of the party in Kumasi, Kennedy Agyapong said he took the decision to scrap the program after the host, Kwaku Annan attacked Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



Kennedy Agyapong said despite the incident not happening on his television station, he found it repulsive that an employee of his will attacks another constant.



He said that incident was an affront to his principle that the race for the flagbearership of the party must be devoid of personal attacks.



The Member of Parliament for Assin Central stressed on the need for peace and unity to prevail in the party in order to keep their hopes of ‘breaking the 8’ alive.



“Those of you who watch Net2 would know we had a program that run on Mondays and Wednesdays. I have taken it off the air and I did that because the guy insulted Dr Bawumia. He didn’t do it on the platform, he did it on Youtube.



“I was in Kumasi when Nana Amankwa called me to be careful so I saw the video. After realizing what he did, I cautioned him that I don’t work that way and I scrapped the program. I want peace and unity in the party so I won't allow someone to use my station to insult an aspirant then later I will approach him or her. There are certain things you can’t do when working with me”, he said amid claps and cheers from the crowd.



Kennedy Agyapong has expressed his desire to contest the flagbearership position of the governing party as he believes he is well positioned to help the party extend its running of the country to 12 years.



His campaign will be anchored on Patriotism, Honesty and Discipline (PHD). Kennedy Agyapong believes that the PHD is the trump card for success in the 2024 elections.



He is due to battle Alan Kyerematen and Mahamudu Bawumia for the position.



