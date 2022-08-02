Who is she? - Beatrice Annan questions Ursula's 'reluctantly agreed' comments

Politics of Tuesday, 2 August 2022

A member of the NDC Communications team, Beatrice Annan, has raised concerns about some recent comments of Communications Minister Ursula Owusu.



Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, July 31, 2022, the Communications Minister indicated that, she had hesitantly agreed to extend the time of SIM registration to September 30 which was originally the deadline for cutting off services for persons who hadn’t re-registered their SIM cards.



“Upon consultation with the industry and in view of the challenges enumerated above, I have very reluctantly decided to grant a final conditional extension,” she said.



But Beatrice Annan believes it was an unfortunate statement by the minister. According to her, the minister has no capacity to cut off anybody’s SIM card as there is no backing what she doing and the manner she is going about it.



“For her to say that she reluctantly agreed to extend the deadline, who is she? She quizzed



Speaking on the Good Morning Ghana show on August 1, the NDC Communicator said Ursula Owusu should exhibit leadership by reasoning with Ghanaians rather than speak as though her decisions are final considering she is in leadership to serve.



“… She doesn’t have any capacity howsoever described to cut off anybody’s sim card. What law is backing what she is doing, and what regulation gives her that power to do and implement what she is doing in the manner she is doing it?



“When it comes to policy formulation, implementation, and policy synergy policymakers must take their time and listen to feedback,” she said.







