Who is investigating my husband’s death, you or the police – Kaaka’s wife questions Ejura c’tee

General News of Monday, 12 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

The wife of the late social media activist Ibrahim Anyass Mohammed, whose death sparked the deadly unrest in Ejura on Tuesday, June 29, on Monday, July 12 questioned the mandate of the three-member ministerial committee over who is probing the death of her husband.



Sahadatu Hudu wanted to know from the committee before she testified whether it was the body charged to investigate the death of her husband, popularly known on social media as Macho Kaaka, or the police.



“Before I testify, I want to make some inquiries,” she spoke through a translator.



“Is the police conducting investigations regarding the death of my husband or you are investigating the death of my husband?”



But the Chair of the committee, Justice George Kingsley Koomson, made it clear that his committee has no mandate to investigate who killed her husband.



“That is not the mandate of the committee,” the Court of Appeal judge insisted.



He said his committee is only interested in what happened on that fateful Tuesday in Ejura and what triggered that.



Justice Koomson pointed out that they just cannot look at the violence in isolation and only appropriate that they went back in time to ascertain what triggered the violence.



“That is why the death of your husband has become necessary for us to know what went wrong but not to investigate who killed who and what needs to be done.



“That is the work of the police,” he stressed.



The Chair of the ministerial committee gave the mother of five the option not to testify if she so wishes.



But she went ahead to testify, confirming that her husband was a die-hard supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) but started his social media activism around the December 2020 elections.



The day also saw a brother of one of the deceased also testify.



Sitting was adjourned to Tuesday, July 13.



