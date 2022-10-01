Who is in charge of security, why have we not been able to stop galamsey? – Asantehene

General News of Saturday, 1 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has questioned why Ghana as a country has failed to stop the menace of illegal small-scale mining (‘galamsey’).



In an Opemsuo Radion interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Asantehene also questioned why the security apparatus in these 'galamsey' areas and the taskforce set up by the government have failed to stop the menace.



He intimated that small-scale mining was something that had been done for serval years but never to the detriment of the environment.



“When it comes to galamsey, that is an albatross on our head. It is rather unfortunate that it is happening this way.



“Ghana was known as the Gold Coast and therefore it was menial. But during that time, it wasn’t like the galamsey that we are talking about. Menial ones people were doing hundreds and hundreds of years ago, it was there.



“But unfortunately, it has gotten to a point where people are now using equipment and all that. They do not care about the environment.



“But the question is who is in control of the security around the area. From the district level to the highest level. We are all talking about galamsey. The government set up this military cum police to stop galamsey. Why have we not been able to stop it? Why?” he asked.



Meanwhile, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has directed the Forestry Commission to cease the operations of Akonta Mining Company in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve of the Amenfi West Municipal Assembly.



According to a statement issued by the Public Affairs of the Ministry on Friday, September 30, 2022, the Company owned by the ruling NPP Chairman for Ashanti Region, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, alias Wontumi, has been engaging in mining activities in the forest without a permit.



“The attention of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has been drawn to publications about certain operations by Akonta Mining Limited in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve in the Amenfi West Municipality in the Western Region.



“Records available to the Ministry shows that while Akonta Mining Ltd has a mining lease to undertake mining operations in some parts of Samreboi, outside the Forest Reserve, the company has no mineral right to undertake any mining operations in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve,” the statement said.



According to the Ministry, while Akonta Mining Company had applied for a permit to mine in the said forest reserve, the Minister had yet to give approval to any such application hence rendering the activities of the firm in the said forest reserve illegal.



Watch Otumfuo's interview in the video below:





It's About Time We Bring Sanity And An End To Galamsey In The Country - Asantehene



" Visit "Opemsuo tv" on youtube for full video: https://t.co/ArpDUMfCMv pic.twitter.com/UHSgTjGRjX — Opemsuo Radio (@OpemsuoRadio) September 30, 2022

IB/SARA