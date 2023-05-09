‘Who is IGP?’ I will prophesy this year - Nigel Gaisie dares to defy police directive

Religion of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Founder and Leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has emphasised that he will continue to issue prophecies regardless of the restrictions imposed by the Ghana Police Service.



According to him, despite the restrictions, he has planned to deliver his prophecies during this year's 31st all-night service and face any consequences that may arise.



Nigel Gaisie added that, with the upcoming elections next year, he will not hold back in delivering his prophetic messages, regardless of the restrictions.



Speaking in a panel discussion on United Showbiz on UTV, he emphasized that this year's prophecies would be straightforward, reflecting the current state of affairs in Ghana.



He expressed his determination to speak without reservation, even if it meant facing the involvement of law enforcement authorities.



“It was for Ghana (prophecies) but this year I will mention Ghana as it is … you see, it depends on the seasons and the rulers of the country, so, sometimes when you get a king who you need to outsmart, then you have to outsmart the king, and I did linguistics so I am good in playing with words so the contents of my message achieved it’s intended target.



“Next year are there is elections, and so far, I have seen a lot of things that I have written in my diary, which I will say as it is.



“This year we are not going to mince words, we will just say it as it is, let them bring the police, let them bring the soldiers, we will say it, I will say it if God gives me strength and life, I will say it without not mincing words…who is IGP? we prayed for him to become IGP…and all that the directive that they give is because of somebody’s parochial political interest,” he said.



Acknowledging the upcoming elections in his predictions, Gaisie revealed that he had already documented numerous insights in his diary, which he intends to convey without hesitation.







Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb





AM/SARA