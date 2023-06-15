Who has benefited from this govt more than you? – Adomako Baafi slams Ken Agyapong

Politics of Thursday, 15 June 2023

A former communications director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Adomako Baafi, has hit back at one of the party’s flagbearer hopefuls, Kennedy Agyapong, for claiming that he (Baafi) has been lying to the public that the government has done nothing for him.



According to him, nobody in the NPP has benefited from the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government more than Ken Agyapong but he (Ken) keeps trying to bring the government down.



Speaking in an interview on Wontumi TV, on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, monitored by GhanaWeb, Baafi said that the presidential hopeful and his family relations have been given positions in the current government but he keeps running it down.



“He said I have been given a Pajero… but what has he been given. He is the board Chairman of Ghana Gas. His wife is the Board Chairman of the Ghana Maritime Authority. If you come to parliament, he is the head of the Select Committee on Defence and Interior and he supervises all the military and police contracts.



“If you come to COCOBOD, he (Ken) has been given a lot of contracts there. He also has contracts at the Ministry of Energy, same at the Ministry of Education including TVET contracts.



“So, if I got a Pajero and you say I’m complaining, why are you also criticising the governance of Akufo-Addo and Bawumia despite all you have gotten from the government?” he said in Twi.



Background:



Ken Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin, accused Adomako Baafi of lying about not receiving support from the NPP after he helped the party win the 2016 elections.



“You were telling polling station executives that you have not received anything; meanwhile, you were one of the first people Akufo-Addo gave a brand new Pajero to when he won,” he added.



He also accused the former NPP communication director of deliberately lying to the party folk just to gain support for the candidate he is supporting in the NPP flagbearer race.



He said that he bought a car for the former NPP national executive and even gave him money to go to the hospital when he was sick, but today he is spreading lies because of politics.



“You Adomako Baafi… before the (2016) election, I gave you a Honda pickup. When he was sick, I gave him money to go to the hospital, and today he is supporting a candidate and he is going around peddling lies,” he said.



